Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Aug. 16, 2017

August 16, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

During Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” Craig recalled taking the court against the great “Dr. J” Julius Erving in Philadelphia a while back.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the “hump day” edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

With Boomer back from his golfing excursion in Nova Scotia, the guys pulled off some damn good radio. They discussed the Yankees beating the Mets again, Craig’s sleep problems, Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension, and Giancarlo Stanton’s home run frenzy.

As we inch closer to Friday night’s celebration at the Borgata in Atlantic City, they also talked about crossing the Delaware River and the existence of God, and then took a call from a shark-attack survivor.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

