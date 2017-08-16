NYPD: Teen Vandals Damage Dozens Of Headstones At Brooklyn Cemetery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is trying to identify three suspects who they say vandalized a Brooklyn cemetery.
It happened early Tuesday morning at the Cypress Hills Cemetery on Jamaica Avenue.
Police said the teens damaged more than 40 headstones by knocking them over and spray-painting “derogatory words.” They also broke into the memorial Abbey mausoleum and damaged marble stones in front of about 15 vaults, according to police.
The trio, who police say are between the ages of 16 and 19, were seen on surveillance video inside the cemetery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.