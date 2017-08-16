FBI Agent Injured When Flash Grenade Detonates At Federal Plaza

August 16, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: FBI, Federal Plaza

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An FBI agent was injured when a flash grenade apparently prematurely detonated at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the heavily guarded area shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement sources told WCBS 880’s Myles Miler the explosion happened inside a loading dock where the agent’s car was parked.

The agent suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities said there is no terror threat.

The FBI is investigating.

