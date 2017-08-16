N.J. Law Enforcement, Schools Adopt Safety Response Model Used By Elite Military Forces

BAYVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A safety response model developed by our military’s most elite special operation forces is being adopted by local law enforcement and school districts in New Jersey.

Imagine this scenario – a shooting happens inside a school, and the SWAT team responds. But how do first responders know which hall to turn down in an unfamiliar building?

Floor plans are usually available in large, bulky binders. But now, as CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s office is bringing in faster, more efficient technology to better coordinate the threat scene.

“Let’s say a child is locked into a particular closet,” said Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato. “We need to know where that closet is, we need to know who’s there.”

A drill was conducted Wednesday at Central Regional high School in Bayville, run by Special Operations Army Ranger Mike Rogers.

“All school the blueprints and plans, and the tactical plans, and the events throughout the county are being migrated to the secure location,” Rogers said.

The blueprints and plans are then downloaded onto first responders’ phones, providing arriving officers with specific directions as to where to go.

Through an app, SWAT team members are able to see where each of their responders are located in the building.

The Collaborative Response Graphic, or CRG, was used by Navy SEAL Team Six to take down Osama bin Laden.

“As much as we’re rolling it out for school security, I think each that municipality can use. I mean, again, you have events that take place within your town,” Coronato said.

The plan can also be used at concerts, or at airports and malls.

The cloud-based response plans will be implemented at the Seaside Semper Five Race in September after a bomb went off at the start of last year.

So far, at least seven high schools in Ocean County have signed up to participate. The technology will cost each district $3,000.

The majority of the expense has already been taken care of with drug forfeiture funds.