Rudy Giuliani Recovering From Emergency Knee Surgery

August 16, 2017 12:17 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is spending his vacation recovering from emergency knee surgery.

Guiliani fell over the weekend while vacationing on Long Island.

Giuliani says he’s suffered from “catcher’s knee” for years as a result of being a catcher from a very young age and that his doctors told him it would deteriorate.

“America’s Mayor” said he’s already up and limping around.

