‘She Wanted To Put Down Hate:’ Mourners Honor Charlottesville Victim At Memorial Service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBSNewYork) — Mourners honored the life of Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman killed over the weekend when a car rammed into a group of protesters demonstrating against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About 1,000 people, including the governor of Virginia, attended a memorial service held Wednesday morning at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville.

Organizers asked people to wear purple, Heyer’s favorite color, to the service.

“The family is humbled and deeply grateful for the outreach and the outpouring of love from the community,” family friend Cathy Brinkley said.

Many in the community said they’re hurting and are still anxious but are focused on celebrating the life of Heyer.

“It was very emotional for me,” said Lynn Belvin, who lived just a few doors down from the Heyer family home.

Heyer is being remembered for standing up to white supremacists who stormed her hometown over the weekend.

“She wanted equality. And on this issue, of the day of her passing, she wanted to put down hate,” Heyer’s father, Mark, said.

Twenty-year-old Alex Fields Jr. is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in Heyer’s death.

Memorial service today for beautiful and incredible Heather Heyer, a truly special young woman. She will be long remembered by all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

