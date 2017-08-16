Motorcyclist Critically Hurt In Staten Island Hit-And-Run, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a driver who they said left the scene after hitting a motorcyclist on Staten Island.
It happened the night of Aug. 6 in the area of Victory Boulevard and Little Clove Road.
Surveillance video shows the 48-year-old motorcycle driver stopped at a red light when police said a silver, four-door sedan hits him from behind. Police said the car then sped off, heading east on Victory Boulevard.
The motorcycle driver was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in critical but stable condition.
Police believe the car sustained damage to the hood and the front driver’s side.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.