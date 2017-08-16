Search On For Man Who Tried To Rape Girl, 13, In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Wednesday for a man they say tried to rape a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, police said the man was caught on video and are looking for the public to help identify him.

Police said around 7:45 p.m. Monday – before sundown – the man followed the girl from No. 6 Train station at East 149th Street and Southern Boulevard to an apartment building near Southern Boulevard and Leggett Avenue in Mott Haven.

He then sexually assaulted the girl on the stairs, police said.

The young victim was walking to her friend’s apartment when she told police the man approached her and asked, “How old are you?”

Police sources said he then followed her inside, groped her, and tried to tear her clothes off.

Police said the girl fought the man off and he ran away.

“That’s a horrible thing,” said George Upshaw, “and a 13-year-old girl, that’s terrible. That really is.”

People in the area were obviously upset about the incident — especially parents with young daughters.

“My sister lives here with her two daughters and I haven’t heard of any crime here recently,” said Maria Irizarry. “The way things are going right now, I’m not surprised. I have a 12-year-old that’s, you know, rather tall for her age.”

“Worried, because there’s a lot of young females out here,” said Ricky Gilchrist. “I have a daughter also. It’s scary.”

Neighbors were also appalled that the attack happened during daylight hours.

“They’re getting bolder and bolder,” Irizarry said. “It’s unfortunate — we can’t even let our kids run around and play and stuff because of craziness that’s going on.”

Police said the man is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and has a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm. They hope to catch him before he tries something similar again.