Surveillance Video Shows Suspect In SoHo Subway Slashing, Police Say

August 16, 2017 9:05 PM
Filed Under: Canal Street, soho, subway slashing, Thompson Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released surveillance video Wednesday night showing a suspect in a slashing at the entrance to the Canal Street A, C and E train station.

The slashing happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at the entrance to the station at the northeast corner of Thompson and Canal streets in SoHo, police said.

A 44-year-old man got into a quarrel with the suspect, who slashed him with an unknown object, police said.

The victim was slashed from his left temple to his left wrist, police said. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where his condition was reported as stable, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male 20 to 25 years old, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing as he fled toward Sixth Avenue.

Canal Street Subway Slashing Suspect

A surveillance image of a suspect in the slashing of a man at the Canal Street A, C and E train station on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

