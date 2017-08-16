President Trump Set To Return To Golf Club In Bedminster, New Jersey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The president is expected to leave Trump Tower and return to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey Wednesday as reaction continues over his comments that “both sides” were to blame for the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginina.

The president was addressing reporters at Trump Tower Tuesday after signing an executive order to streamline the infrastructure permitting process, but questions quickly turned to Charlottesville.

“You had a group on one side that was bad and a group on the other side that was very violent,” Trump said. “No one wants to say it, but I’ll say it. You had a group coming in that were very violent, came in charging without a permit.”

The president said he denounces the activity of hate groups.

“I’ve condemned neo-Nazis, I’ve condemned many different groups, but not all those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all those people were white supremacists by any stretch. Those people were also there because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue, Robert E. Lee,” he said. “So this week, it’s Robert E. Lee, I notice Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You really do have to wonder, where does it stop?”

The blowback was swift, including from fellow Republicans. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Trump should not allow white supremacists “to share only part of the blame.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan declared in a tweet that “white supremacy is repulsive” and there should be “no moral ambiguity,” though he did not specifically address the president.

We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 15, 2017

Arizona Sen. John McCain said on Twitter, “There’s no moral equivalency between racists & Americans standing up to defy hate & bigotry. The President of the United States should say so.”

There's no moral equivalency between racists & Americans standing up to defy hate& bigotry. The President of the United States should say so — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 16, 2017

“Donald Trump does not represent or speak for the real America,” said Democratic Conn. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Trump’s remarks were welcomed by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who tweeted, “Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth.”

Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa https://t.co/tTESdV4LP0 — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 15, 2017

Violence broke out Saturday in Charlottesville after a loosely connected mix of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists assembled to protest the city’s decision to remove a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Authorities said Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a man plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

In the immediate aftermath, Trump placed the blame on “many sides.” On Monday he delivered a more direct condemnation of white supremacists.

