‘C’ It To Believe It: Students At UC Berkeley Break World Record For Largest Human Letter On Football Field

August 16, 2017 6:16 PM
1010 WINS — Thousands of college students pay visits to their university’s football stadium each year.

But very few get to break a world record doing it.

That’s what 7,194 undergraduates did at the University of California, Berkeley when they formed the largest human letter on the field.

Impressively, that’s most of the school’s 9,500 incoming freshman and transfer students.

Fittingly, the UC Berkeley students formed a giant letter C, though the judges admitted they did a little maneuvering to get everyone in formation.

They took the title from the University of Tennessee, receiving a Guinness World Records plaque declaring them “Officially Amazing.”

And the university’s chancellor, Carol Christ, knows just who to thank on this momentous occasion.

“It’s the students who did it. Our wonderful 9,500 new students,” she said.

