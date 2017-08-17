Woman Beaten, Robbed Inside Astoria Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who punched and robbed a woman inside her Astoria apartment building.

Police say on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. the man followed the 35-year-old victim into her apartment building on 31st Drive in Astoria. He got in the elevator with her and followed the woman up to her apartment on the fifth floor. As soon as she got off, police say the man put her in a chokehold before punching her in the face over and over again.

“I just heard a lot of screaming,” one neighbor said. “It’s really scary because I live by myself.”

“She did scream. My roommate heard it and he was just saying how he thought it was a domestic kind of situation you know husband and wife type of stuff but when the scream got really loud that’s when he came out,” said resident Faruque Amin. “When I saw there was blood on the wall and everything I didn’t know what to think.”

Amin’s roommate called 911, but it was too late.

The man who police say was responsible had already gotten away with the victim’s credit card.

The victim was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital with bone fractures in her face.

One neighbor told CBS2’s Marc Liverman that he spoke to the victim’s father who says she’s still in the hospital, recovering two days later.