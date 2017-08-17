Boomer & Carton: Yanks Thinking Sweep, NFL/NFLPA Unrest, And Party Time

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
On this, the eve of the Boomer & Carton 10th anniversary red carpet celebration, the guys had more Subway Series action to discuss.
Aaron Judge’s monster home run highlighted the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Mets on Wednesday night in Flushing. The Bombers will attempt to complete the four-game sweep of their crosstown rivals on Thursday.
In addition, we found out that Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman’s dismissive comments to general manager Sandy Alderson do not sit very well with Boomer.
The guys then segued to the NFL as the war of words between the league and NFLPA is getting pretty ugly due to the Ezekiel Elliott domestic violence investigation, a probe that resulted in the Cowboys running back receiving a six-game suspension.
