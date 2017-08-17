ME To Determine Cause of Death Of Man Found Inside Bronx Shopping Cart

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death of a man whose body was found inside a box in a shopping cart in the Bronx.
The man’s body was discovered Wednesday evening near Walton Avenue and East 182nd Street in the Fordham section.
Two people who were collecting bottles found the body, that police said was stuffed in a cardboard box that was covered by a black bag and placed inside a folding shopping cart.
Just hours earlier, another man stopped to check out to see if there were recyclables inside the cart.
“From what I recall, there was like a red suitcase right next to it also,” he told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck. “I touched the top of the shopping cart and it just felt like, like I said, a wet carpet.”
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing.