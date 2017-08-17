Chelsea Slashing Leaves Victim Hospitalized; Search On For Assailant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching for a suspect late Thursday after a man was slashed in Chelsea.

The slashing happened around 5:20 p.m. at 158 W. 29th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, Dan Rice reported from Chopper 2.

Police said the assailant came up to the victim, a 27-year-old man, from between two parked cars and slashed him repeatedly in the face, arms and back. The suspect then fled south on Seventh Avenue on foot, police said.

The victim suffered numerous lacerations. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in serious, but stable condition, officials said.

People in the neighborhood of restaurants and stores could not believe such violence happened.

“It’s pretty shocking, you know, it happened right outside your office,” said area worker Joseph Aumuller. “You know, we’re here all the time and it’s a fairly safe neighborhood.”

“I’m a little scared, but I hope the person that got stabbed feels like better,” added a boy named John Jay Wang.

A search was under way for a suspect Thursday night. Police set up yellow crime scene tape at the scene as they investigated.

Police said the suspect fled west on 29th Street. He is described as a black male, 25 to 30 years old, standing about 6 feet 6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing blue clothing, red sneakers and black gloves.

Police released surveillance photos and video late Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.