Trump: American History Is Being ‘Ripped Apart’ With Removal Of Confederate Statues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump says it’s “Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart” with the removal of Confederate statues and monuments around the country.

Local and state officials have renewed pushes to remove Confederate imagery from public property since the violence and death of a woman in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a white nationalist rally over the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue.

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

…can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

…the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Baltimore and other cities have already removed or covered up Confederate statues.

Trump in a Thursday tweet called them “our beautiful statues and monuments” and said “you can’t change history, but you can learn from it.”

“Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!” Trump continued. “The beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!”

On Wednesday, two plaques honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee were removed from a maple tree outside St. John’s Episcopal Church in Brooklyn.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is also asking the Army to have Confederate names removed from the streets of Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will conduct a 90-day review of “all symbols of hate” on city property in wake of last weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The mayor has already ordered the removal of a granite marker honoring Henri Philippe Pétain on the Canyon of Heroes on Morris and Broadway in Manhattan. Pétain was executed for war crimes after he helped the Nazis lead thousands of the Jewish faith to their deaths.

Meanwhile at Bronx Community College, the college president said the school will be removing and replacing the busts of confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson after requests from community members.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)