Report: Giants LB Thomas Agrees To Massive Pay Cut

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — For the second year in a row, Giants linebacker J.T. Thomas has reportedly agreed to a pay cut.
ESPN reported Thursday that Thomas’ salary will be slashed from $2.975 million this season to $775,000.
There was little chance the Giants would have kept the 29-year-old weakside linebacker on the roster at his original price. Thomas is coming off a torn ACL in last year’s season opener and is buried on the depth chart after being activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list earlier this week.
The former Jacksonville Jaguar signed as a free agent with the Giants in 2015, inking a three-year, $10 million deal. In his first season with New York, he played in 12 games, starting 11, and had 46 tackles.
Just before the start of last season, Thomas agreed to have his base salary cut from $2.975 million to $1.5 million.