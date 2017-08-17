Johnny Depp Visits Children’s Hospital Dressed As Captain Jack Sparrow

1010 WINS — Johnny Depp is the nicest pirate we know!
The actor got into his iconic character of Captain Jack Sparrow to surprise patients at the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, Canada.
The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star spent five and a half hours joking around with kids by handing them coins, having sword fights and even took the time to get to know them.
This isn’t the first time that Depp brought smiles to kids in the hospital.
Back in April 2015 he surprised children at a hospital in Australia.
The pirate gave these children a moment they can treasure forever.