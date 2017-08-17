Barcelona Terror Attack: Govt. Official Confirms 12 Dead, 80 Hurt In Van Attack | Watch: CBSN | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Jose Reyes Becomes Latest Met To Hit DL

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets placed Jose Reyes on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a left oblique strain.

Reyes was a late scratch before Wednesday night’s game. The Mets recalled Matt Reynolds from Triple-A Las Vegas. Reynolds is in the starting lineup Thursday against the Yankees, batting eighth and playing third base.

Reyes is batting .223 this season with nine homers, 39 RBIs and 49 runs scored.

The 34-year-old joins a long Mets disabled list that also includes pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Zack Wheeler, Seth Lugo and Jeurys Familia and infielders David Wright and T.J. Rivera.

Mets infielder Jose Reyes reacts after taking a strike during the ninth inning against the Padres on July 26, 2017 in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Wilmer Flores also was a late scratch Wednesday with soreness on the left side of his rib cage. He is not in the Mets’ lineup Thursday.

The sudden injuries to Reyes and Flores forced the Mets to play catcher Travis d’Arnaud in the infield for the first time in his career Wednesday night. He and Asdrubal Cabrera split time between third and second bases, switching positions 22 times. That made for a bizarre-looking boxscore.

