Speeding Traffic On Lido Boulevard Puts People In Danger, Neighbors Say

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Residents of a Nassau County community say cars are speeding down busy Lido Boulevard on a daily basis, and something has to be done.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, there is traffic trouble for motorists exiting the Meadowbrook and then the Loop Parkway heading for beaches and businesses along Lido and Long Beach. Thirty thousand drivers take the route every day during the summer, and 30 percent of them exceed the speed limit along Lido Boulevard, according to one survey.

“We did petition the city for guardrails that never came through,” said Lido Boulevard business owner Stavri Fragioudakis.

The owners of the local ice cream shop along Lido Boulevard worry every day about distracted children and speeding drivers.

“I put out the flower pots to, you know, create some type of barrier,” Fragioudakis said.

The Lido Beach Civic Association points out that Lido Boulevard is a country road. But change must come from the Town of Hempstead.

“It’s scary when you’re standing out here with young children and cars are just racing,” said Liz Murdy of the Lido Beach Civic Association.

Signs along the two-mile stretch of the boulevard read, “Please drive carefully.” Yet, in full sight of CBS2’s cameras, drivers were seen reaching speeds of 60 mph – with campers nearby.

“There have been accidents with kids getting hit on bikes in the past,” as well as a skateboarder recently,” said Jessie Page,16.

There have been two deaths in the past year on the boulevard and multiple other injuries.

“Very dangerous area for pedestrians and kids on their bicycles,” said Lido Beach parent Maureen Graham.

Just Wednesday night, there was a severe accident — and police reports said it was speed related.

Long Beach Schools Supt. David Weiss has a major concern about kids crossing the six-lane road. He is urging immediate changes.

Weiss wants the 40 mph speed limit repealed, and wants it kept uniformly at 20 mph in school zones; and 30 mph throughout Point Lookout, Lido Beach, Long Beach, and Atlantic Beach.

“No higher than 30 anywhere on the barrier island so nobody thinks there’s a place to speed up,” Weiss said. “We want to calm traffic.”

In order to lower the speed limit, the full Hempstead town board must agree. Then, the proposal would go to Nassau County for approval and implementation.

The proposal is endorsed by Hempstead Councilwoman Erin King-Sweeney, the local fire districts, and civic associations.