Tri-State Area Teams Face Off In Opening Round Of Little League World Series

JACKSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The opening round of the Little League World Series kicked off Thursday, with two Tri-State Area teams facing off.

Fans held watch parties in Fairfield, Connecticut and Jackson, New Jersey as the young ball players went head-to-head.

CBS2’s Steve Overmyer joined them at the Knights of Columbus in Jackson, directly across the street from the Holbrook little league ballpark, where the teams play.

“You’re in a blue collar town, with a bunch of guys that are lunch pail guys, they go to work everyday,” one resident said. “And their kids represent that, as well.”

Williamsport is only three hours away, but the die-hards that didn’t make the trek took time off from work to cheer.

“It’s so surreal. It’s unbelievable watching my son’s friends on TV and their parents,” said Danielle Arena.

The 12-year-olds from Holbrook little league have been playing together since they were seven. Seeing them on national television had the room captivated.

“It’s huge. It’s going to unite Jackson together like you have no idea,” Bill O’Donovan said. “The vibe that’s here now, that was here Saturday night, it couldn’t be any better.”

For most of the game, Holbrook fought to come from behind. They ended up losing, but it’s a double elimination tournament so they’re still alive and will play again Saturday afternoon.

Win or lose, they’ve already won over their town.

“There’s no doubt about it. This community is so proud of these kids. They’re already tossing a parade for them, win or lose,” another fan said.