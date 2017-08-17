Barcelona Terror Attack: Officials Confirm 1 Dead, 32 Hurt In Van Attack; Local Media Reporting Up To 13 Dead | Watch: CBSN | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

First Responders Pull Man To Safety In Dramatic Rescue On Manhattan Bridge

August 17, 2017 1:59 PM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First responders rescued a man who was threatening to jump off the Manhattan Bridge on Thursday.

Video shows a crowd of clapping pedestrians stopped at the foot of the Manhattan Bridge, relieved as the NYPD Emergency Services Unit pulled the man to safety.

“That was greatly appreciated, I didn’t realize it at the time, but I greatly appreciate it to hear it,” said ESU Detective Robert McGee.

The suicidal man wasn’t visible to cars passing by because he was standing up above Cherry Street, behind a concrete railing.

Pedestrians called 911 for help, and the Aviation Unit flew over the scene to pinpoint his location.

“The heights, we were dealing with a beveled ledge which was very slippery, luckily it wasn’t raining otherwise it would’ve been much worse, everything is safety minded,” said ESU Detective John McKenna.

As one officer distracted the man in distress, three other officers were able to pull him to safety.

The whole ordeal lasted 25 minutes.

