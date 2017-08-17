CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
CBS2 Gets Exclusive Look Inside Moynihan Station Ahead Of Groundbreaking

August 17, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: Andrew Cuomo, Marcia Kramer, Moynihan Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the much-anticipated Moynihan Station Thursday morning.

CBS2’s Marcia Kramer got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the progress of the station.

The station, named after the late New York Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, will be at the landmark Farley Post Office Building.

The station will accommodate both Long Island Rail Road and Amtrak passengers.

It will include a mezzanine with cafes and shops and an elaborate, light-filled train hall that celebrates the 1912 building.

“It will stand the test of time, it will handle the volume, it will handle the increased volume, but it will also say, Marcia, ‘Welcome to New York,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The $1.6 billion project is expected to be completed in 2020.

  1. Lourdes Sita says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Everyone know that Mayor Diblasio and Andrew Cuomo are not pais
    all of a sudden Cuomo has become quite chummy with the leader of the witch hunters who are after Mayor Diblasio that is CBS’s Marsha Kramer ,this is so obvious ,this explains a lot ,she is now in cohoots with Andrew cuomo and is being rewarded by being granted interviews and access to exclusives all because of what she is doing to Mayor Diblasio

