Police Search For 2 Women Carrying What’s Believed To Be Murdered New Jersey Grandmother’s Purse

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two women they call “persons of interest” in the murder of a New Jersey grandmother.

The women can be seen in surveillance photos carrying what police say appears to be the victim’s purse, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports.

Deborah Burton, 62, of Maplewood, was shot to death in Newark around 1:45 p.m. on March 13 after dropping a family member off at work.

Her gray car was found on North 7th Street the next day – the same street where authorities say the surveillance photos were taken.

Deborah Burton

Deborah Burton was shot and killed in Newark on Monday, March 13, 2017. (Credit: CBS2)

As CBS2’s reported at the time, the brutal death of the beloved grandmother shook her community and loved ones.

“They shot her multiple times in the back. She was able to crawl out to the street, so I’m told, and cry out for help,” ex-husband Imam Shakur Abdulrahim said. “The personal family, we are hurting. And we ask that the community hurt with us and help us to solve the crime.”

Months later, it remains a mystery who is responsible for the murder. Authorities hope the photos will help find the killer, or killers.

They say the women are believed to be carrying Burton’s Coach pocketbook.

The Essex County prosecutor’s office asks anyone with a tip to come forward. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and/or conviction.

