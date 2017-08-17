‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Malignaggi Dishes On McGregor

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman talk to Showtime Boxing analyst Paulie Malignaggi about the upcoming Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather super-fight.
In the final episode before the show heads to Las Vegas next week, the guys also welcomed the Telegraph’s Gareth A. Davies and Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole, who each have years of combat sports journalism experience.
Ever since his unfriendly departure from the McGregor camp, Malignaggi, a former world champion turned analyst, has been in high demand from pundits looking to get some insight on the UFC star’s tightly sealed training. Malignaggi talked about his multiple sparring sessions with McGregor, the Irish star’s power, and how he sees the fight playing out.
Also this week, Davies talked about McGregor’s now-infamous sparring session with Malignaggi, the combatants’ use of 8-ounce gloves, and what the super-fight will mean for boxing and MMA.
Finally, Iole talked about how massive the bout has become and what the collision of boxing and MMA means on paper, before offering a hypothetical look at how McGregor can win.
