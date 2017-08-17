Fate Of Long Island High School’s Football Season Unclear Following Player’s Death

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Meetings will continue this week to determine if a Long Island high school’s football team will have a season this year following the death of a player during a preseason conditioning camp at the school.

Joshua Mileto was killed when the 10-foot, 400-pound log he and other teammates at Sachem East High School were carrying during a training exercise struck him in the head last week.

A funeral Mass for the 16-year-old 11th grader was held Tuesday.

Sachem school district Superintendent Kenneth Graham said in a statement that there is still an active police investigation and at any given time, the findings could potentially affect the team.

Tom Combs is the executive director for Section 11, the governing body of Suffolk County athletics, and said before the first game there must be 15 practices by law.

“There’s nothing I can do or the state would do for that,” he told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall. “It’s about safety and preparation.”

He said he spoke with the athletic director and other school officials and said they would like the season to go on.

“There are just a lot of factors that they have to kind of weigh,” he said.

The first game is set for Sept. 1.

