State Senator Seeks To Preserve Suspected Slave Burial Site In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – While some around the country are trying to tear down symbols of the Confederacy, a group in Brooklyn seeks to establish a memorial to slaves.

New York State Sen. Jesse Hamilton told WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman he sees the irony.

“Right now, we are fighting in this country to preserve the legacy of General Lee, but at the same time we want to talk about the history of enslaved African Americans,” he said.

A spot in Park Slope marks a burial site for Revolutionary War soldiers. But evidence has recently turned up that it might also contain the remains of slaves.

The school district wants to put a new pre-k site there.

Local politicians and activists came together Thursday to make sure the site isn’t disturbed and is properly marked.

“You know, they’re going to build something here. That’s the plan,” said Bob Furman, of Brooklyn’s Preservation Council. “And we’ll lose complete track of our history.”

The city said an initial dig found no remains, but preservationists don’t think it went deep enough.