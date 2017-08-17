NYPD: Video Shows Bat-Wielding Man Breaking Glass Doors Of Brooklyn Church

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who they say was caught on surveillance video using a bat to destroy the glass doors of a Brooklyn church.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m Wednesday at the Williamsburg Spanish Church on Grand Street.
Police said the man can be seen walking up the church and then smashing the glass doors with the bat, hitting them at least six times. He then turns around and comes back and yells something inside the church, but it’s not clear who he was yelling at or why.
According to the sign out front, there was a church service at that time, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.