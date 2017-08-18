Official: 1 Suspect ‘Still Out There’ Following Spain Attacks

BARCELONA, Spain (CBSNewYork) — There is at least one “terrorist still out there” following attacks in Spain, Catalonia’s regional president said.

It’s not clear if the suspect who is on the run is the driver of the van that officials say killed at least 13 people and injured more than 100 others Thursday along Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

Overnight, police said five suspects wearing fake bomb belts were shot and killed by officers in the resort town of Cambrils after a car there struck and injured six people, including a police officer.

“We don’t have information regarding the capacity to do more harm,” Carles Puigdemont also told Onda Cero radio.

Meanwhile, police in Barcelona say they have made a third arrest in connection with the van attack.

Witnesses say the van drove through seven city blocks Thursday, swerving from side to side as if trying to hit as many people as possible as residents and tourists ran for safety.

“There was someone screaming and then they all just started, everybody just started to run because they were screaming from behind and everybody just ran forward,” one witness said.

“I counted six or eight bodies within a block and a half,” another witness said. “I saw a policeman with a child in her arms running up the street.”

Once the van stopped, the driver ran away on foot. Investigators have released a photo of the man who they say rented it. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by “soldiers of the Islamic State.”

“Unless you have the intelligence in advance, it’s very, very difficult to protect against this,” Long Island Rep. Peter King said

Police are also searching a house 60 miles from Barcelona, where they say an explosion killed one person hours before the van attack.

Authorities say the victims come from at lest 24 different countries and include one American who was living in Spain.