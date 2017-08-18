California Teacher Desperate To Find Missing Husband After Barcelona Terror Attack

1010 WINS — A teacher from California is desperate to find her husband after they were separated just moments before the Barcelona terrorist attack.
Heidi Nunes told NBC News that her husband Jared Tucker went to the bathroom while they were walking around the tourist area of Las Ramblas.
The two were in Spain celebrating their first wedding anniversary with a European tour.
The couple is seen smiling together in a photo taken just an hour before a white van rammed into pedestrians, killing at least 13 and injuring dozens more.
The family is using social media to try and locate Tucker.
His niece posted a video from social media showing her uncle bloodied laying on the ground.