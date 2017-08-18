Best Things To Do In New York This Weekend August 19-20

By Jessica Allen

Dog days? More like incredibly active, incredibly fun days. This weekend you can pig out on BBQ, play in the sand and discover the latest in gaming technologies. Read on for details about our picks for the best in eating, drinking and merrymaking this weekend. Hooray for August in New York!

Honey Weekend

Wave Hill

649 West 249th St.

Bronx, NY 10471

(718) 549-3200

www.wavehill.org

We can’t describe it any better than Wave Hill does, so here goes: “[t]his signature weekend offers a buzz-worthy range of activities,” including the opportunity to make your own candles, meet local beekeepers, and, of course, sample various types of artisanal honey. The kid-focused festival also gives the young and old alike the opportunity to be a bee, complete with kazoo, wings and antennae. It’s a sweet way to teach children about a key component of the ecosystem. Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20; see schedule for details; $10 for adults; free for kids under six.

Play NYC

Terminal 5

610 West 56th St.

New York, NY 10019

(212) 582-6600

play-nyc.com



Created by gamers for gamers, the city’s first dedicated games convention takes over Terminal 5 this weekend. Here’s where you need to be if you’re into video games, or know someone who is. Tons of amazing exhibitors will be on hand, demonstrating the latest technology, along with speakers like Tiana Tan, Libby Kamen, and Kevin Harper. The future is most definitely, most decidedly now. Come see what it looks like. Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; see schedule for details; all ages welcome; $25; tickets required.

27th Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest

Beach + Boardwalk

West 10th to West 12th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11224

www.facebook.com/ConeyIslandSandSculpting

As if you need an excuse to head to Coney Island, this weekend the famous beach will host its annual Sand Sculpting Contest, a chance to show off your shovel skills and/or marvel at other people’s talents for transforming water and sand into magnificent, imaginative art. Open to amateurs and semi-professionals, individuals, families and groups. Fuel up with a hot dog from nearby Nathan’s Famous, cool off in the Atlantic and don’t forget to take a spin on the Cyclone, one of the world’s oldest roller coasters. Saturday, August 19; registration begins at noon; free.

Blues BBQ Festival

Hudson River Park—Pier 97

Cross at West 59th Street

New York, NY 10014

(212) 627-2020

www.hudsonriverpark.org

The Blues BBQ Festival brings together great food and great music, much the same as it’s been doing since its founding 18 years ago. Scheduled performers include Sugar Ray and the Bluetones, the Campbell Brothers, Terri Odabi, and other legends of roots and the blues, while scheduled vendors include Pig Beach, Melt, Mighty Quinn’s and Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Dance a little, then grab some grub, then dance some more, then eat some more, and on and on and on until the sun sets. Saturday, August 19; event begins at 2 p.m.; free, rain or shine.

India Day Parade

Madison Avenue, from East 38th Street to East 25th Street

New York, NY

(917) 476-0725

www.fianynjct.org

India Day commemorates the country’s independence from the United Kingdom on August 15, 1947. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate, might we recommend the world’s largest India Day parade? Thousands of people will descend on Madison Square Park and its environs for dancing, feasting on lassis and samosas, cheering, and all-around merrymaking. The parade, and all its floats, will be led by Grand Marshal Rana Daggubati, a huge Bollywood star. Go early to grab a seat in the stands for prime viewing. Sunday, August 20; parade begins at noon; free.

