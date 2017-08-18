Officials: Knife-Wielding Man Fatally Shot By Police After Estranged Wife Stabbed

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An armed man was shot and killed by police after his estranged wife was found stabbed in New Jersey, authorities said.

Police found the man armed with a knife and a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds when they arrived at a townhouse complex on Greenbrook Drive in Bloomfield shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The officers tried to disarm the suspect, but one officer opened fire when the suspect lunged toward them, prosecutors said.

“Officers responded here on a dispatch call for domestic violence, upon arrival they located a female suffering from stab wounds, also a male at the location armed with a knife confronted officers at which time the suspect charged at officers and shots were fired,” Township Public Safety Director Samuel Demaio said.

The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Leroy Frank, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 54-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

One police officer was taken to the hospital complaining of chest pain.

No other officers were injured.

Neighbors said police have visited the home several times in the past, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.