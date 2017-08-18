NYPD: Arrest Made Following Discovery Of Body In Shopping Cart

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An arrest has been made following the discovery of a body inside a box that was in a shopping cart in the Bronx.
Darryl Orr was arrested for concealment of a human corpse and other charges, police said Friday.
Two people who were collecting bottles found the body Wednesday evening near Walton Avenue and East 182nd Street. Police said it was stuffed in a cardboard box that was covered by a black bag and placed inside a folding shopping cart.
Police originally said the victim was a male, but have since said the body was that of a 27-year-old woman. Her identity has not yet been released.
The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.