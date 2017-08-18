11-Year-Old Bronx Girl Returns Home After Being Scalded With Boiling Water At Sleepover

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx girl returned home from the hospital Friday after she was scalded with boiling water at a sleepover last week.
Jamoneisha Merritt was sleeping at a neighbor’s house on August 7 when police say a 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on her while she slept.
“Her and her friend got into an argument, and she told her if she go to sleep, they were going to do something to her,” the victim’s cousin, Yolanda Richardson, told CBS2. “She said she was screaming, that she was burning.”
Web Extra: Bronx Girl, 11, Burned With Boiling Water During Sleepover ‘Traumatized,’ Mother Says
The 11-year-old suffered burns on her face, neck, shoulders and chest.
Her mother posted photos Friday on Facebook, saying Jamoneisha is in good spirits now that she’s home.