Bronx Teen Charged In Death Of Mom’s Ex-Boyfriend Due In Court

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old accused of killing his mother’s ex-boyfriend is due to appear in a Bronx courtroom.
Police say high school football player Luis Moux strangled 43-year-old Stanley Washington early Monday morning.
His lawyer says the teen was defending his mother from being attacked by Washington, who had a long history of arrests for alleged domestic abuse.
“This is an 18-year old victim,” said attorney Walter Fields. “Some animal tried to hurt his mother and he did what any good, young man would do.”
Moux is facing a manslaughter charge and is out on bail.
A grand jury will decide if he goes on trial.