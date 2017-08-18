Autistic Teen Raped By Man She Asked For Help While Lost In Brooklyn; Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are hoping someone will recognize a rape suspect who was caught on camera in Brooklyn.
He’s accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl with autism.
As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported, just steps away from the entrance of the Brooklyn Methodist Hospital near 8th Ave and 6th Street is the chapel where police sources say the man left his 17-year-old victim after raping her.
“That’s insane, that’s horrible, it’s disgusting,” hospital employee Al Sarra said.
Police said the victim was taking the B35 bus home from school on Wednesday when she got off at the wrong stop.
They said she told them she wandered around for hours until a man asked if she needed help. She said the man raped her inside of a Brooklyn park, but couldn’t identify which one — Prospect Park is only a few blocks away from Brooklyn Methodist.
“That’s crazy because this is a good neighborhood, so for that to happen is just insane,” Al Sarra said.
After dropping the victim off inside the chapel, the man left the hospital and headed down 7th Ave towards 9th Street.