How Does It Feel To Be Free? Subjects Of ‘Crown Heights’ Movie Talk To CityViews

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In the spring of 1980, a teenager is gunned down in the streets of Flatbush, Brooklyn. The police pressure a child witness to identify a suspect.

As a result, Colin Warner, an 18-year-old kid from nearby Crown Heights, is wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Colin’s childhood friend Carl ‘KC’ King devoted his life to fighting for Colin’s freedom. He worked on appeals, took loans for legal fees and become a legal courier in order to learn the court system.

This incredible true story is now a major motion picture. Crown Heights starring Lakeith Stanfield playing Colin Warner and Nnamdi Asomugha as Carl King.

Sharon Barnes-Waters sat down with Warner and King who talked about the case and their longtime friendship that began in Trinidad and took them all the way to Brooklyn Federal Court.

Barnes-Waters asked Warner how it feels like to finally be free and exonerated after spending 21 years in prison.

“I didn’t feel as ecstatic as I though I would have felt,” said Warner.

Crown Heights premieres tonight at the IFC Center and hits theaters nationwide Friday, August 25.

