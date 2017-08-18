Derek Jeter, Wife Hannah Welcome Baby Girl

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Derek Jeter is now a daddy.
The Yankees legend’s supermodel wife, Hannah, gave birth Thursday to a baby girl, Bella Raine, the couple’s first child. The Players’ Tribune, the sports website founded by Jeter in 2014, broke the news with a tweet Friday.
The couple married in July 2016 after dating for three years.
Hannah Jeter, 27, wrote in the Players’ Tribune in February that her husband was already set on a name for the baby girl then.
“Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him,” Hannah wrote.
Jeter, 43, a five-time World Series champion and 14-time All-Star, retired from the Yankees after the 2014 season.
“I feel some sadness — and Derek must as well — thinking about how our children will never get to experience that time in his life,” Hannah wrote. “We can show them videos, and photos, and memorabilia — I already can’t wait to show them footage of that last night at the stadium. But I know it won’t be quite the same. I’ll tell them myself: You had to be there.”
It’s been a big couple of weeks for Jeter. Last week, the Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria agreed to sell the team to a group led by Jeter and New York businessman Bruce Sherman. At least 75 percent of team owners must approve the sale before it becomes official.