Derek Jeter, Wife Hannah Welcome Baby Girl

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Derek Jeter is now a daddy.

The Yankees legend’s supermodel wife, Hannah, gave birth Thursday to a baby girl, Bella Raine, the couple’s first child. The Players’ Tribune, the sports website founded by Jeter in 2014, broke the news with a tweet Friday.

The couple married in July 2016 after dating for three years.

Hannah Jeter, 27, wrote in the Players’ Tribune in February that her husband was already set on a name for the baby girl then.

gettyimages 683114084 master Derek Jeter, Wife Hannah Welcome Baby Girl

Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter pose next to his number in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium during the retirement cerremony of Jeter’s jersey #2 at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him,” Hannah wrote.

Jeter, 43, a five-time World Series champion and 14-time All-Star, retired from the Yankees after the 2014 season.

“I feel some sadness — and Derek must as well — thinking about how our children will never get to experience that time in his life,” Hannah wrote. “We can show them videos, and photos, and memorabilia — I already can’t wait to show them footage of that last night at the stadium. But I know it won’t be quite the same. I’ll tell them myself: You had to be there.”

It’s been a big couple of weeks for Jeter. Last week, the Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria agreed to sell the team to a group led by Jeter and New York businessman Bruce Sherman. At least 75 percent of team owners must approve the sale before it becomes official.

