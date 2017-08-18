NYPD Steps Up Security In Wake Of Barcelona Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The NYPD has dispatched heavily armed officers to Times Square and other locations as a precaution in response to the van attack in Spain.
NYPD spokesman Peter Donald said on Thursday that the department is “closely monitoring” the situation in Barcelona, where the van rammed into a crowd in a popular tourist section of the city.
Donald said the NYPD has also beefed up security around Spanish diplomatic spots in the city.
“Whenever there’s a plot activated like in Barcelona, the NYPD always steps up their game,” security expect Manny Gomez said. “They’re also sending a message out to that lone wolf that may be somewhere in the city thinking about doing something similar.”
Officials said there were no specific threats to New York City.
Also on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed that the lights on the spire of One World Trade Center be lit in red and yellow — the colors of the Spanish flag.
