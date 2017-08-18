NYPD: Man Caught On Video Stealing Guitars From Queens Church

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man who police say broke into a church in Queens and took off with three guitars.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video wearing a yellow rain slicker and smoking a cigarette as he broke into the Canaan Baptist Church on 108th Street in Corona just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Queens Church Burglary

Man caught on video stealing guitars from Queens church. (credit: CBS2)

The video later shows the suspect stuffing the guitars into a garbage bag.

Queens Church Burglary

Man caught on video stealing guitars from Queens church. (credit: CBS2)

The instruments, which were used for church services and music lessons for kids, are worth about $2,300.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

