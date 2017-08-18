Heavy Rainfall Floods Parts Of Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parts of the Tri-State area were flooded as heavy rains hit the region Friday morning.

Rain was recorded falling at an inch per hour around 7:30 a.m.

A video posted to Twitter showed rain leaking from the ceiling onto the uptown No. 1 train platform at 34th Street.

Photos from the Hackensack Fire Department showed severe flooding on Hudson Street.

Motorists who come across a flooded street are advised to turn around.

A flood advisory is in effect for part of New York and New Jersey until 10:30 a.m.

The area will get a break from the wet weather, but more showers and storms with gusty winds and heavy rain are expected to develop late in the afternoon.

