HAPPENING NOW: Thousands Gathered In Boston To Protest Controversial 'Free Speech Rally' | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

8/19 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a difference a day makes! It was sunny and warm for all today, but the humidity was nowhere near as oppressive as yesterday, and no widespread torrential rain either! Expect mainly clear skies through the night with pleasant temps in the 60s to around 70 here in the City…with a few 50s for the ‘burbs!

nu tu surface 1 8/19 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s gonna be even better with even lower humidity than today, so our high temps in the mid 80s will feel superb…Overall it’ll be a perfect day for any outdoor activities…just beware of stronger rip currents if you’re heading to the beach.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight 1 8/19 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Monday will be a few degrees warmer, and looks to be mostly sunny for nearly all of the afternoon…because the solar eclipse will occur with about 75% of the sun hidden from view! When the sun isn’t blocked, it’ll be pretty warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch