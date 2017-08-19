8/19 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a difference a day makes! It was sunny and warm for all today, but the humidity was nowhere near as oppressive as yesterday, and no widespread torrential rain either! Expect mainly clear skies through the night with pleasant temps in the 60s to around 70 here in the City…with a few 50s for the ‘burbs!
Tomorrow’s gonna be even better with even lower humidity than today, so our high temps in the mid 80s will feel superb…Overall it’ll be a perfect day for any outdoor activities…just beware of stronger rip currents if you’re heading to the beach.
Monday will be a few degrees warmer, and looks to be mostly sunny for nearly all of the afternoon…because the solar eclipse will occur with about 75% of the sun hidden from view! When the sun isn’t blocked, it’ll be pretty warm with highs in the upper 80s.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend!