New Concerns Over ‘Tinder For Teens’ Smart Phone App

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new warning for parents about a new app that some have described as a “Tinder for teens.”

The “Yellow” app allows users to make new friends based on swiping.

You can take pictures, video chat, and even share social media profiles.

Users must be 13-years-old or older to access the account, but you can easily get around the by entering the wrong birth date.

That has experts worried about the risk of exposing young people to child predators.

Police and experts are warning parents to use extreme caution when deciding if their kids should use the app.

