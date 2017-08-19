N.J. Sisters, Ages 9 & 6, Stabbed To Death While Visiting Relatives In Maryland

CLINTON, Md. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Three girls under the age of 10 were stabbed to death in Maryland, including two sisters from New Jersey.
Police said 24-year-old Antonio Williams confessed to killed his sister 6-year-old Nadira Withers and relatives Ariana, 9, and Ajayah, 6, Decree, of Newark.
Withers’ mother discovered their bodies when she returned home from work Friday morning in Clinton, a suburb of Washington, D.C.
Williams has been charged with first and second degree murder. Police are working to establish a motive.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)