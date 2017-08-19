Officer Dragged During Traffic Stop In Rochdale, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A manhunt was underway Saturday morning for the driver police say dragged an NYPD officer during a traffic stop in Queens.
That officer was hurt but is expected to be all right.
Investigators say just before 2 a.m. the officer stopped the driver of a Nissan Altima after he blew a red light at Guy Brewer Boulevard in Rochdale.
They say the driver sped off with the officer hanging on for about 200 feet.
He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries to his hand and face.
Police found the car abandoned about a half-mile away, but the search continues for the male driver and his two passengers.