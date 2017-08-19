Thieves Steal Man’s Cell Phone After Asking For Cash, Police Say

Filed Under: Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man and woman accused of robbing a 51-year-old man at a Queens subway station.

It happened last Saturday just before 5 p.m. inside the Roosevelt Avenue – Jackson Heights subway station.

The victim says the duo followed him into an elevator to ask for cash, then ripped his cell phone from his hands when he told them he didn’t have any.

The individuals then fled in an unknown direction.

Police describe the man is most likely in his 20’s, approximately 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, and say he was last seen wearing a red and black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

queens cell phone theft male Thieves Steal Mans Cell Phone After Asking For Cash, Police Say

Man suspected of stealing victim’s cell phone in Queens. (credit: NYPD)

The female is described as likely in her 20’s, approximately 5 feet tall and 150 pounds with afro styled hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

queens cell phone theft female Thieves Steal Mans Cell Phone After Asking For Cash, Police Say

Woman suspected of stealing victim’s cell phone in Queens. (credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch