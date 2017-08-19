Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting At NJ Turnpike Rest Stop

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two men are recovering in the hospital after a shooting at a New Jersey Turnpike rest stop.

Things were back to normal Saturday morning at the Thomas Edison Service Area, but overnight it was a crime scene blocked off for hours as state police troopers and detectives questioned people and searched for any clues in the shooting that left two men badly hurt.

A black van believed to be at the center of the investigation remains parked near the main entrance to the food and services building just off the exit.

The violence broke out around 6:45 p.m. Friday, with people visiting the rest area shocked to show up to the scene.

“When I was told there was a shooting, I mean that’s pretty shocking. I didn’t expect a shooting in a place like this where you come in for like a snack or dinner, just to stop by for a bathroom break. So I was a little shocked,” traveller Linda Lee told CBS2.

It remained unclear Saturday morning why those two men were shot, but police say they appeared to have been travelling southbound on the Turnpike when they pulled into the rest stop.