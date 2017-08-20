Man Killed In Police-Involved Shooting Following Domestic Disturbance In Brick, N.J.

BRICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police were involved in a shooting this weekend that left a man dead in Brick Township, New Jersey.

As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, police were called to a home on Meridian Drive early Sunday for what was described as a loud domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, Ocean County Prosecutor’s office spokesman Al Della said the male suspect was outside with a handgun.

It ended with a police-involved shooting.

“The deceased subject somehow was involved in a physical altercation with at least two females,” Della said. “Those females received injuries from that physical assault.”

The women were treated at an area hospital, and the investigation continued late Sunday.

