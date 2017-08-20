2 Men Sought In Robbery, Shooting At Bronx Barbershop

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were searching for two suspects in a gunpoint robbery and shooting at a barbershop in the Bronx.

Around 9 p.m. this past Friday, the suspects walked into the D’Agustin Barber Shop at 169 E. 170th St. in the Mount Eden section, police said. One of the suspects came up to a 40-year-old man, pointed a gun, and forcibly took his gold chain and bracelet, police said.

When the man resisted, the second suspect took out a gun and shot the man in the arm and the abdomen, police said.

The suspects ran off with the chain and bracelet, worth an undetermined amount, police said.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, and his condition was reported to be stable.

The first suspect was described as a black male with a slim build in his late teens to early20s. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, and dark clothing.

The second suspect who fired the gun was described as a black male, wearing all dark clothing.

Police have released surveillance photos and video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.