Christie Says He’s No Longer Seeking Job With WFAN After Leaving Office

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that he is no longer seeking a job on WFAN sports talk radio once he leaves office.

Christie made the announcement Sunday. It came one day after the New York Daily News reported that WFAN had told him he was no longer being considered as a replacement for longtime afternoon host Mike Francesa.

Christie’s term is up in January. He has made numerous appearances as a fill-in host on the station and had a two-day on-air audition last month.

During the audition, Christie joked about his use of a state-owned beach that was closed during a government shutdown and his low approval rating and took a shot at Hillary Clinton. He was also confronted by some angry callers.

One listener, Mike in Montclair, told Christie: “Next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat a– in a car and go to one that’s open to all your constituents.”

“I love getting calls from communists in Montclair,” the governor shot back.

“You’re a bully, Governor, and I don’t like bullies,” Mike responded.

WFAN’s Evan Roberts, co-hosting with Christie on both Monday and Tuesday afternoons, opened the show by poking fun at the Republican governor for being photographed from an airplane as he sat in a beach chair at Island Beach State Park earlier this month.

“We have Gov. Christie, who’s kind enough to be in the studio, not at the beach,” Roberts said.

“Awwwhhh, that’s nice. That’s very nice,” Christie responded before saying Roberts had asked the governor to sneak him and his family onto the beach.

Christie, a loyal Mets fan, revealed that he was wearing a Mets shirt, Mets shorts and a 2006 NLCS Mets cap in the now-infamous photos taken by NJ.com.

Roberts made it clear, however, he didn’t want the show to turn political.

“We’re going to do a sports show, by the way, people,” he said.

Christie said WFAN approached him three weeks ago about doing more shows with other potential co-hosts. But he says he soon declined the offer after considering other options for “post-gubernatorial employment.”

